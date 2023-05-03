Weapons, narcotics found in unoccupied apartment on Chicago's far North Side

A startling discovery was made recently when an assortment of weapons and narcotics was found in an unoccupied apartment on Chicago's far North Side.

The weapons, which included firearms and knives, were accompanied by a stash of illegal drugs and cash.

While no arrests were made in connection with the find, Chicago police say the discovery means these dangerous weapons and narcotics will not be making it to the streets.

The investigation is ongoing.

The apartment was located in the 1800 block of W. Argyle St., and the discovery was made by management of the apartment building.

No further information was immediately available.