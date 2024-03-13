Wendell Phillips Wildcats celebrate after securing first state championship win in 47 years

A local high school basketball team is celebrating big on Wednesday after their recent state victory.

Wendell Phillips Academy High School, on Chicago's South Side in Bronzeville, was named the IHSA Class 2A champions.

This was the Wendell Phillips Wildcats' first state championship win since 1975.

On Saturday, the Wildcats defeated the Benton High School Rangers 54-47. Students, faculty and alumni, along with city and state dignitaries, applauded the players.

Nine of the Wildcats' players this season were transfer students. Many of the athletes had been overlooked for previous opportunities to play, but once they started believing in themselves and through support, the team soared.

"These young boys who are growing to become men, whether they play basketball, we have future firefighters or educators or doctors or lawyers or community organization leaders… these boys have more talents than basketball, I can assure you that," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The average GPA all the players had to maintain was 3.3.

Wendell Phillips High School is the oldest African American school in all of Chicago.

When asked what's next for the team, the principal of Wendell Phillips, said hopefully another championship win.