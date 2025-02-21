West Dundee house fire kills cat, injures 2 firefighters and causes $200K in damage
KANE COUNTY - A house fire in West Dundee on Thursday night caused significant damage, injured two firefighters, and led to the death of a cat.
Firefighters arrived within minutes of the call and quickly contained the flames, but the blaze remains under investigation.
What we know:
The West Dundee Fire Department received a report of a bathroom fire at a home in the 600 block of S. 7th Street at 9:11 p.m.
Fire crews arrived by 9:16 p.m. to find flames coming from the roof.
All occupants had safely evacuated before firefighters arrived, and crews managed to bring the fire under control within five minutes, fully containing it by 9:21 p.m.
Firefighters rescued two dogs and a snake from the home, but a cat did not survive. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries during the response and were treated and released.
The scene was cleared at 12:07 a.m.
The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire.
What's next:
Fire officials continue to investigate the blaze.
The West Dundee Fire Department thanked assisting agencies and reminded residents to check their smoke alarms and practice fire safety.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the West Dundee Fire Department.