West Dundee house fire kills cat, injures 2 firefighters and causes $200K in damage

The Brief A house fire broke out Thursday night in the 600 block of S. 7th Street in West Dundee. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries, and a cat died in the blaze. Crews brought the fire under control within 10 minutes, but damages were estimated at $200,000.



A house fire in West Dundee on Thursday night caused significant damage, injured two firefighters, and led to the death of a cat.

Firefighters arrived within minutes of the call and quickly contained the flames, but the blaze remains under investigation.

What we know:

The West Dundee Fire Department received a report of a bathroom fire at a home in the 600 block of S. 7th Street at 9:11 p.m.

Fire crews arrived by 9:16 p.m. to find flames coming from the roof.

All occupants had safely evacuated before firefighters arrived, and crews managed to bring the fire under control within five minutes, fully containing it by 9:21 p.m.

Firefighters rescued two dogs and a snake from the home, but a cat did not survive. Two firefighters sustained minor injuries during the response and were treated and released.

The scene was cleared at 12:07 a.m.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

What's next:

Fire officials continue to investigate the blaze.

The West Dundee Fire Department thanked assisting agencies and reminded residents to check their smoke alarms and practice fire safety.