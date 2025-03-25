Man shot in head while sitting in vehicle in West Pullman: police

The Brief A 26-year-old man was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle on Chicago’s South Side. Police say an unknown vehicle approached, and someone inside opened fire before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition, and no arrests have been made.



A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head while inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

Authorities are searching for suspects.

What we know:

Chicago police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Eggleston Avenue.

The 26-year-old victim was in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up. Someone inside fired shots, hitting him in the head.

Emergency responders transported the man to Christ Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was random.

Police have not released a description of the suspects.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating.