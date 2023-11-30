4 injured, 2 critically in head-on crash in West Rogers Park

A head-on collision on Chicago's North Side left four people hospitalized Wednesday night.

Police say a Mazda struck a Toyota minivan in the 6300 block of North McCormick Boulevard at 10:45 p.m. after the Mazda lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the Toyota, a 53-year-old man, was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Three occupants of the Mazda were transported to area hospitals.

A 19-year-old man was listed in critical condition at St. Francis Hospital. A 22-year-old man to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was listed in good condition at St. Francis Hospital.

There are no further details available. The Major Accidents unit is investigating.