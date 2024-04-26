Kane County man sentenced for assaulting officer at West Dundee hotel

A Sycamore man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after he assaulted a police officer at a West Dundee hotel in 2022.

Tylor Z. Hyde, 28, appeared in Kane County court Friday where Judge Julia Yetter handed down the sentence after he was convicted on March 8 of six felony charges including aggravated battery, aggravated assault of a peace officer and injuring a peace officer while resisting arrest, a statement from State's Attorney Jamie Mosser said.

West Dundee police responded to a domestic disturbance call at an extended stay hotel on Feb. 3, 2022, where they encountered Hyde who indicated he was armed with a weapon, prosecutors said.

Hyde became aggressive and swung at officers who then tried to take him into custody, but he continued to resist. As police tried to handcuff him, Hyde shoved the same officer that he tried to hit, causing "great bodily harm" to the officer, the statement said.

Tylor Hyde, 28. (Kane County States Attorney)

"Officers of the West Dundee Police Department responded to a typical call for service on February 3, 2022, and were incredibly professional with the individuals they met that night, including the defendant," Assistant State's Attorney Katy Flannagan said in a statement.

"The officers did everything they were trained to do, and the defendant made a series of choices that led to a life-altering injury for an officer simply doing his job."

Hyde received six years in prison for the aggravated battery count and two years for the aggravated assault count, according to prosecutors. He'll serve both sentences consecutively and is eligible for day-for-day sentencing. He also received 51 days credit for time already served in the Kane County Jail.