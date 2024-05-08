CTU bargaining agreement reveals over 700 demands exceeding $50 billion
CHICAGO - The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) is facing mounting criticism over its latest demands.
A leaked copy of the union's proposal for a new collective bargaining agreement revealed over 700 demands extending beyond the classroom.
These demands include:
- Nine percent annual wage increases until 2028
- Covering abortions and fertility care at 100 percent
- Providing $2,000 per child to migrant families to aid in resettlement
- Refraining from obligating teachers to disclose a student's gender identity to their parents
The Illinois Policy Institute estimates that the cost of these demands exceeds $50 billion.
The institute's director asserts that the CTU is prioritizing its members' interests over those of students. Contract negotiations have commenced, with no comments yet from the mayor or CPS on the demands.