All April homicide victims in Chicago area, including 9-year-old girl, honored with vigil

A vigil was held Saturday for a little girl killed in a recent mass shooting and all victims of homicide in Chicago this month.

Members of various religious communities gather on the last Saturday of every month at the site of a recent homicide to pray for peace and healing.

"Every month, this group goes to one of the places where someone has been killed to honor and remember those who have been killed during the month," said Sister Jessi Beck, with the Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation.

On Saturday, they gathered in the Back of the Yards neighborhood at the site of a mass shooting during a confirmation party on April 13.

Ten people were injured and 9-year-old Ariana Molina was killed.

RELATED: Deadly shooting disrupts family gathering on South Side: Child killed, several others wounded

Ariana's father also took part in the vigil.

"I really appreciate everyone that comes and supports us. We had a lot of support from the community… Thank God for all the support that we're getting," said Jose Molina, Ariana's father.

In addition to remembering Ariana, the group took turns reading out loud the names of everyone killed on the streets of Chicago so far this month, even those still unidentified.

They believe that prayer is powerful and can help stop violence.

"What we really want to, I think… bring the message that blood is being poured out. Precious blood is being poured out on the street and it cries out to us. What are we to do to try to stop this violence?" said Sister Donna Liette, with the Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation.

So far, police have not made any arrests in the mass shooting that took Ariana's life and injured 10 others.