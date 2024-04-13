Deadly shooting disrupts family gathering on South Side: Child killed, 7 others wounded

A family gathering turned into a scene of horror after a shooting erupted, leaving one child dead and seven others hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a home near 52nd and Damien, in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Witnesses told police there were two shooters on foot who approached the family, who were standing outside the home, when they opened fire. Eighteen bullets were found by officers at the scene.

"This was not a random act of violence. It was likely gang-related," said CPD Area 1 Deputy Chief Don Jerome.

Five adults and three children were struck by the gunfire. When officers arrived at the scene, they applied tourniquets and chest seals before patients were transported to area hospitals.

The adult victims range in age from 19 to 40 years old, CPD says.

Police say three children were shot, including:

A 1-year-old child, shot multiple times – in critical condition

A 7-year-old boy, shot multiple times - in critical condition

A 7-year-old female, shot in the head – has died from her injury

The suspects are still on the run. Anyone with more information on the shooting is urged to contact their local police department or CPD's Area One detectives.

The information is preliminary and subject to change pending further investigation.