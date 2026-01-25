Chicago crime: Woman shoots, injures man during argument, police say

The Brief A woman shot and injured a man during a physical altercation overnight on the West Side. The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital in good condition, police said.



A woman shot and injured a man during an argument overnight on the city’s West Side.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of N. Narragansett Avenue in the Galewood neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 47-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were in a physical altercation inside a home when the woman drew a gun and shot the man, police said.

The man was shot once in the abdomen and taken to Loyola Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

The woman was taken into custody.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.