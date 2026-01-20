Chicago crime: Man shot, killed at West Side car wash, police say

A man was shot and killed near a car wash on the city’s West Side on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of W. 23rd Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The shooting appeared to have taken place at or near the Ducky’s Car Wash in the area.

The 23-year-old victim was standing near a parking lot when he was approached by an unknown SUV. The gunman got out of the car, fired shots at the victim, and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was shot in the head, shoulder and chest. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.