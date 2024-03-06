West Side drive-by shooting leaves 1 critical, another hospitalized

Two people are hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side.

The drive-by shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of W. Grenshaw Street.

A 20-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when a white SUV approached. Someone inside the vehicle pulled a gun and opened fire, according to police.

The man was shot multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Another victim, a 17-year-old boy, walked into Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound to his leg and is in good condition.

Authorities say the suspect sped away from the scene.

The weapon was recovered by officers but the investigation continues.