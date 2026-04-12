FOX 32 Chicago Bears 7-round mock draft: Round-by-round look at who the Bears could target

NFL Draft day is closing in. It's nearly time for the Chicago Bears to make their picks.

Here’s a seven-round mock draft, looking at which players could be available in each round for the Bears in the 2026 NFL Draft.

No. 25 overall: EDGE Zion Young

Other players available:

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

OT Max Iheanachor

EDGE Zion Young

DT Kayden McDonald

In other mocks, we’ve predicted the Bears could go for a safety. In this instance, we’ll play devil’s advocate.

The Bears do need a safety. But, they’re also a playoff team with a need at pass rush. Zion Young is one of the most productive pass rushers in the draft. Getting him alongside Montez Sweat could help charge a pass rush that needs it.

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No. 57 overall: OC Sam Hecht

Other players available:

EDGE Cashius Howell

DT Lee Hunter

OT Caleb Tiernan

The Bears could get insurance at left tackle. Instead, they’ll grab a center they’ve done their homework on.

Garrett Bradbury could be the Bears’ center for the next two seasons. If Hecht is ready next season, he could take over for the long-term. With Drew Dalman’s retirement, the Bears can’t miss on their center. If they’re comfortable with Hecht, don’t be surprised if they take their guy early to make sure they lock him up.

No. 60 overall: WR Ja’Kobi Lane

Other players available:

S Kamari Ramsey

DT Caleb Banks

The Bears have a need at receiver with DJ Moore’s trade to Buffalo.

They could opt to test Jahdae Walker. Lane might be a luxury, but he'd be worth it. He’s 6-foot-4 and was a stellar option opposite Makai Lemon. That’s the same kind of pick Luther Burden III was last season, and it paid dividends for the Bears.

No. 80 overall: S Jalon Kilgore

Other players available:

WR Zachariah Branch

LB Jake Golday

S Bud Clark

The Bears need a safety. This is where they’ll get the next guy.

Kilgore is a versatile player. With Coby Bryant already in the fold, the Bears could opt for a guy that’s got experience playing more in the box. That’s what Kilgore is, and he’s also played in the nickel cornerback position, too.

The Bears have trusted young starting safeties before, and Kilgore could be the player they look to opposite Bryant.

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No. 129 overall: DT Zane Durant, Penn State

Other players available:

OT JC Davis

C Logan Jones

WR Malachi Fields

DT Chris McClellan

With a safety and center in tow, the Bears can land a defensive tackle like Durant. He’s explosive and agile, which fits the Bears’ desires to get faster on defense.

Durant ran a 4.75 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. While his 4.5 tackles for loss in 2025 was a decrease from the 11 he had in 2024, he had four sacks in his final season. He’d be a player that helps the youth movement starting with Young.

No. 239 overall: OT Amil Wagner, Notre Dame

Other players available:

RB Noah Whittington

LB Eric Gentry

The Bears have Jedrick Wills Jr., Theo Benedet and Braxton Jones in the fold at left tackle. With Ozzy Trapilo out for an extended period, the Bears need a plan at left tackle.

Wagner started plenty of high-profile games at Notre Dame on the right side of the offensive line. Moving him to left tackle might be out of the cards, but he deepens the offensive line behind Darnell Wright.

No. 241 overall: CB Collin Wright, Stanford

Other players available:

CB Toriano Pride Jr.

RB Le’Veon Moss

The Bears need to fill Nahshon Wright’s opening at cornerback. Zah Frazier will be on the roster for the offseason program, and he’ll be coming in with a chip on his shoulder.

Collin Wright has five interceptions and 14 pass breakups in his Stanford career. At 6-foot, he’s long and fits what Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants at outside corner.