Police seek suspect who dragged woman into West Town alley

article

Chicago police asked for the public's help in identifying a man who followed a woman and dragged her into an alley on April 14 in the West Town neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was walking northbound near the corner of Carpenter and Randolph streets when the suspect grabbed her waist from behind and covered her mouth with his hands, according to a CPD community alert. The suspect then dragged her to an alley where she bit his finger, causing him to throw her to the ground.

The suspect ran away southbound on Carpenter Street and then eastbound on Randolph Street.

Police said the suspect is in his early 30s and was wearing a white-and-green windbreaker.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8200.