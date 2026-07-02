What happens next after Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling retires?

The Brief Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling will retire July 15 after serving as the department's top officer. Veteran Deputy Superintendent Fred Waller will serve as interim superintendent while the city conducts a national search. The search for a permanent superintendent comes about seven months before Chicago's next mayoral election.



Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling will retire this month, triggering a national search for the city's next police leader just months before Chicago's mayoral election.

Chicago's top cop retires

What we know:

Snelling officially announced his retirement Wednesday, thanking Mayor Brandon Johnson for the opportunity to lead the Chicago Police Department and praising officers for their work during his tenure, including helping reduce violent crime across the city.

He also led the department through the 2024 Democratic National Convention, which many viewed as a successful security operation.

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Snelling's final day as superintendent is July 15.

Leadership transition

Mayor Johnson has named 34-year Chicago Police Department veteran Fred Waller as interim superintendent.

This is not Waller's first time leading the department on a temporary basis. He previously served as interim superintendent in 2023 after Johnson took office and the search for Snelling was underway.

Waller has previously said he is not interested in becoming the permanent superintendent and plans to serve only during the transition.

The search process

Finding Chicago's next police superintendent is expected to take months.

The city's Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will oversee a national search and review candidates. The commission will forward three finalists to the mayor.

The mayor will select a nominee, who must then be confirmed by the Chicago City Council before becoming the city's next permanent police superintendent.

Dig deeper:

The leadership change comes at a politically significant time.

Chicago is about seven months away from its next mayoral election, meaning the search for a permanent police superintendent will unfold as campaign season begins to intensify.

The next superintendent could become a major issue in the mayoral race, with public safety expected to remain a central topic for candidates.

What we don't know:

The city has not provided a timeline for completing the search, and Snelling has not shared what he plans to do after retiring.