What's your state's most common dream? In Illinois, it's losing teeth and in Wisconsin, it's roosters

A new analysis of thousands of Google search terms finds that the most common dream in Illinois is about losing teeth.

MyVision.org looked at 9,000 Google searches about dreams and found that the most common dream in Wisconsin is about roosters, while a common dream in Indiana is falling.

In many Southern states, people are dreaming about snakes. In Florida, dreams are most commonly about alligators. Florida Wildlife and Conservation says there are about 1.3 million alligators in that state, so it's no surprise.

