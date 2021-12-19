Wheeling man faces child porn charges, sexually explicit images of infants found on his phone: Sheriff

article

A Wheeling man was charged with possession, solicitation and dissemination of child pornography after investigators found a number of sexually explicit images and videos of children under the age of 13 on his cellphone, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a mobile app account linked to Jan Matthew Bautista, 20, that had 15 images and videos of child pornography, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's police said it was later discovered that Bautista was sharing the pornographic images and videos from the account, so the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Special Victims Unit obtained a search warrant for his home, where his cellphone was recovered.

Bautista was taken to custody Wednesday, and told investigators he used his cellphone to view, download and share images and videos of underage children engaging in sexual acts on various social media apps, sheriff's police said.

Officials said a forensic exam of Bautista's phone revealed more than 200 pornographic images and videos of children as young as infants.

On Friday, Bautista appeared at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse, where he was issued a $30,000 bond. He was released after posting the required 10 percent of his bond, sheriff's police said.

The public is reminded that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the government in a court of law.



