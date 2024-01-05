White House responds to growing migrant crisis in Chicago after 4 more buses expected

Chicago leaders are expecting four more buses of asylum seekers to arrive on Friday. However, only one of the buses has applied for a permit.

The number of migrants awaiting placement has been increasing daily this week as border crossings with Mexico were reopened.

Both Republicans and Democrats in the nation's capital point the blame at each other for the record numbers coming across the border.

The White House admits the numbers of border crossings are historic and says they need Congress to sign off on more funding to help places like Chicago.

"At the end of the day, we know that the system is broken. We need Congress to take action. We've already provided the City of Chicago $19 million, roughly $42 million for the entire state of Illinois and part of what this supplemental bill calls for is additional funding to be able to continue to provide some support for these cities and communities," said Luis Miranda, with Homeland Security.

Miranda adds that Homeland Security doesn't just welcome all who cross the border.

Last year, they removed or expelled 1.2 million people who had crossed without proper authorization.

Chicago and the State of Illinois have received tens of millions of dollars to assist in migrant placement, but Mayor Brandon Johnson continues to push for more as more migrants filter in.

There are currently more than 14,000 migrants in shelters across Chicago.