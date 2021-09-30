White Sox auctioning off items from Field of Dreams game

A new team is ready to "go the distance" at the Field of Dreams.

The investment group led by Hall of Fame player, Frank Thomas, bought controlling interest of the site.

Dan Evans, former Assistant GM for the White Sox and Chief Operating Officer of "This is Heaven," said we can expect some change-ups.

"We want to make it a more positive experience with potentially concerts, speaking engagements, things at the field, unique experiences along with a hundred plus days of baseball and softball," said Evans.

The famous field and farmhouse in Dyersville, Iowa will remain, along with the baseball magic.

"This place is so darn special and we all found out how special the whole baseball world thought it was about a month and a half ago," said Evans, referring to the White Sox game in August.

If you can’t be an owner of the actual field, you can get a piece of history from that Sox game.

"The game was obviously one everyone will remember for a very long time and from that we collected a variety of items that were game used or game worn in that game," said Sarah LaPorta, White Sox Director of community and charitable programs.

The Sox are auctioning pieces of the Field of Dreams game such as third base, a broken bat, even uniforms from the top Sox players.

Tim Anderson's and Jose Abreau's jerseys are vying for top bids.

"They're jerseys of modern day major leaguers, but they had the look of the old school ones. Definitely the Tim Anderson jersey is the one I would get," said LaPorta.

Looking for something cheaper?

Maybe Tony LaRussa's pants are your style.

All proceeds go to Chicago White Sox Charities.

Bidding ends Sunday at 7 p.m. Go to whitesox.com/auction for more information.