White Sox Manager Tony La Russa charged with 2nd DUI: report

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 30: Former Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa throws out the first pitch before the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers game at U.S. Cellular Field on August 30, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/Getty Ima

CHICAGO - White Sox Manager Tony La Russa has reportedly been charged with a second DUI that was processed just a day before he was hired by the South Side team.

ESPN reported Monday that La Russa was charged after he ran his car into a curb near Phoenix, Arizona on February 24.

According to an affidavit, La Russa refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. The filing of the case was delayed in Arizona and then eventually processed on October 28 -- the day before the White Sox hired the new manager.

FOX 32 reached out to the White Sox organization who said they were aware of the incident.

La Russa pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI in Florida back in 2007.