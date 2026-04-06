White Sox move Tuesday game earlier due to cold weather

The Brief White Sox move Tuesday’s game vs. Orioles from 6:40 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. due to cold weather. Forecast calls for a high of 36 degrees, making it the coldest day of the week. All tickets remain valid; parking opens at 12:10 p.m., gates at 12:40 p.m.



Anticipating one of the coldest days of the week, the Chicago White Sox have moved up the start time for Tuesday’s game.

What we know:

The White Sox game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rate Field, originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, has been rescheduled to 2:10 p.m. because of cold temperatures, the team announced Monday.

The forecast calls for a high of 36 degrees and a low of 33 in the Chicago area. It is expected to be the coldest day of the week, but temperatures will start to climb back up on Wednesday.

Parking lots will open at 12:10 p.m., and gates at Rate Field will open at 12:40 p.m.

All tickets — including prepaid parking passes, Stadium Club passes, Ballpark Pass tickets and patio tickets — will remain valid for the rescheduled game, according to team officials. No exchanges are required.

Tuesday’s game is the second of a three-game series against the Orioles at Rate Field.