Whole Foods in Evanston evacuated for unfounded bomb threat

A Whole Foods store in Evanston was evacuated Monday morning for a bomb threat that was determined to be unfounded.

Officers responded about 11:39 a.m. to a call of a bomb threat at the store, located at 1640 Chicago Avenue, Evanston police said in a statement.

An employee told officers they received a phone call stating a bomb had been placed inside the store, police said.

(Google Maps)

The store was evacuated and searched with the assistance of a K-9 dog, police said. The store was cleared around 1:22 p.m.

Anyone with information about the identity of the offender is asked to contact Evanston police at 847-866-5040, the FBI at 312-421-6700, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Evanston police are still investigating.

Additional information was not immediately released.