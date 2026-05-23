Chicago-area boy had planned school shooting, had gun, ammunition, police say

The Brief A Will County boy had planned to commit a school shooting on Friday before being stopped and hospitalized, police say. A relative found the boy with a gun and called 911. Will County sheriff's deputies found the boy and a backpack with ammunition, knives and other items.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

WILL CO. Ill. - A boy in the southwest suburbs had planned to commit a school shooting on Friday, the last day of classes, and had a gun, ammunition, and knives before being hospitalized.

What we know:

A little before 1 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 2400 block of Helmar Lane in unincorporated Plainfield Township for a suicidal male subject, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the boy and a relative at the home. The boy was armed with a gun, and the relative had dialed 911 while pinning down the boy, police said.

Investigators learned the boy was "on his way" to conduct the school shooting at nearby Grand Prairie Elementary School, when the relative intervened.

Deputies detained the boy. They also found a Glock handgun and a backpack with multiple loaded magazines, knives, an accelerant, gloves, and other items, police said.

Police contact officials with the Plainfield Police Department and Plainfield School District 202. For the remainder of the day, which was the last day of school, there was an increased police presence at all district facilities.

The boy was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. He made both statements about self-harm and "homicidal statements" to paramedics at the scene, police said.

There was no threat to the community.

No charges have yet been filed.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.