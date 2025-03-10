Wilton Sweet Studio in Naperville offers hands-on baking and decorating classes

The Brief Wilton’s Sweet Studio in Naperville offers hands-on baking and decorating classes for all skill levels. Classes are available for kids, families, and experienced bakers looking to refine their craft. The studio opened in June 2024 and features a variety of sessions, with schedules available on Wilton’s website.



Wilton, known for its baking and cake decorating supplies, is sharing its expertise through classes at its Sweet Studio in Naperville.

The studio offers hands-on lessons for bakers of all skill levels, from kids to master-level decorators.

What we know:

Participants can sign up with family or friends to learn essential baking and decorating techniques while creating treats for special occasions. The classes focus on cakes, cookies, and cupcakes, with an emphasis on fun and creativity.

Wilton Instructor Casey Nunes enjoys seeing families take part in the sessions.

"I love having moms and daughters in our classes. Grandparents always bring their kids to our family classes, and it’s just a really good time to spend outside of the house, learn a new skill and make something with your hands," Nunes said. "And all your mistakes are edible."

One of the Sweet Studio’s offerings is the Adventure Kids Camp, where young bakers can create themed cakes like a cupcake cake designed to look like a miniature garden, complete with chocolate sprinkles as dirt and decorations resembling carrots, corn, and bugs.

The Wilton Sweet Studio opened last June at 535 East Diehl Road in Naperville.

What's next:

Class schedules and prices are available on Wilton’s website under the "Wilton Sweet Studio" section.

Wilton baking supplies, including sprinkles, cupcake liners, and piping bags, can be found at major retailers like Walmart, Target, Meijer, and Amazon.