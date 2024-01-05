Winning $500K lottery ticket bought at Chicago Jewel-Osco

One lucky Illinois Lottery player bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $500,00 this week from a South Side grocery store.

The winning ticket was purchased at Jewel-Osco, located at 443 E. 35th St. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. The lottery player used the game's Power Play feature to win the $500,000 prize.

The winning numbers were 30-31-38-48-68 and the Powerball number was 8.

The Illinois Lottery reported nearly 13,000 winning tickets were bought by players for the Wednesday Powerball drawing, cashing out almost $700,000 in prizes.

Winners have one year to claim their prize from the date of the winning draw.

The Powerball jackpot is currently at an estimated $35 million. The next drawing will take place Saturday night.