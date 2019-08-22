Woman, 18, missing from South Chicago

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating an 18-year-old woman who went missing Sunday from South Chicago on the South Side.

Denise Johnson was last seen in the 7900 block of South Saginaw Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Johnson, who is bipolar and requires medication, is described by police as being 5 feet, 6 inches and 150 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion.

She was last seen wearing a black and light-green jacket, black stretch pants with light-green stripes on the sides, a light-green shirt and white sandals, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.