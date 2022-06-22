Woman, 22, fatally shot during argument in Englewood

A woman was shot and killed during an argument with a man Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 22-year-old was arguing with a man around 11:10 p.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the head in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to officials. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.