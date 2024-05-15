Boy, 15, charged in pair of robberies on Chicago's NW Side

A teenage boy was charged in connection with two robberies last January in the Belmont Heights and Logan Square neighborhoods.

On Jan. 8, the 15-year-old was allegedly part of a group who held up a business located in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road, according to police.

Minutes later, the teen also committed a robbery in the 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, police said.

The 15-year-old was arrested by CPD's vehicular hijacking task force Tuesday in the Park Manor neighborhood. He was charged with two felony counts of robbery.

No further information was provided.