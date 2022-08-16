Woman, 22, shot in West Englewood

A woman was shot and wounded Monday night in the West Englewood.

The 22-year-old was getting out of her car around 10 p.m. when gunfire broke out and she was shot in the in shoulder in the 6500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, police said.

She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was transported in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.