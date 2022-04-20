Woman, 24, shot in chest while in North Side Chicago backyard: police

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the chest Wednesday afternoon while in the backyard of a home on Chicago's North Side.

Around 2:42 p.m., the woman was in the backyard in the 2400 block of West Eastwood Avenue in the Lincoln Square neighborhood when she was struck in the chest with gunfire from an unknown offender, police said.

The victim was transported to Swedish Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating. Nobody is in custody.

No further details were immediately available.