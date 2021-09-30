Woman, 26, fatally shot cousin on Indiana Toll Road: police

A Gary woman is accused of fatally shooting her cousin Tuesday on the Indiana Toll Road.

Ayana Rashawnda Jamerson, 26, is charged with murder in the Sept. 28 slaying of 27-year-old Kevin Pruitt of Chicago, according to Indiana State Police.

Police say Jamerson was driving a vehicle, which was also occupied by Pruitt and another passenger, when an argument broke out. Pruitt sustained a single gunshot wound after Jamerson allegedly fired a gun, according to investigators.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Jamerson then drove Pruitt to Northlake Hospital in Gary. He was later airlifted to a Chicago hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Gary police responded to a call of a wounded male at Northlake Hospital, where Jamerson gave officers several different names and varying accounts of what occurred, police said.

Advertisement

Jamerson has been charged with murder and is being held at the Lake County Jail.