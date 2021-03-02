Woman, 38, missing from Englewood: police

article

A 38-year-old woman has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Cheretha Morrison was last seen Friday driving a silver 2006 Porsche Cayenne with an Illinois license plate BZ12712 in the 6900 block of South Throop Street, Chicago police said in a missing person alert. The vehicle was found Monday in the 7400 block of North Winchester Avenue.

Morrison is 4-foot-11, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.