Woman, 41, reported missing from Belmont Heights

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Wednesday night from the Belmont Heights neighborhood.

Shirley Parrilli, 41, was last seen around 7:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of North Octavia Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alet.

Parrilli is 5-foot-7, 105 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, red leggings and white sandals. Parrilli takes medication for epilepsy and is considered a "high risk missing person," according to CPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.