Woman, 64, shot during road rage incident in Gary

A driver shot a 64-year-old woman Wednesday during a fit of road rage in Gary, Indiana.

Just after 4 p.m., the woman was traveling east on 5th Avenue when someone in a gray SUV passed her on the right shoulder, Gary police said.

The woman moved into the center lane, then tried to return to the right lane, police said. When she did, the gray SUV sped up and fired three shots into the passenger side of her vehicle.

The woman was struck in the leg and taken to a local hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The other driver, a male wearing prescription glasses, fled south on Kentucky Street, police said. His gray SUV was believed to be a 2015 or newer model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Gregory Wolf at 219-576-4014 or 219-881-1210, or call the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.