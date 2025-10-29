Woman, 65, attacked while taking out trash in West Rogers Park

The Brief A 65-year-old woman was attacked while taking out her garbage early Wednesday in West Rogers Park. Police said the attacker, dressed in all black, cut her with a sharp object before fleeing. The woman was hospitalized in good condition, and detectives are investigating.



A 65-year-old woman was stabbed early Wednesday while taking out her garbage behind her home in West Rogers Park.

What we know:

The assault happened around 1:22 a.m. in the 6200 block of North Fairfield Avenue, according to Chicago police. The woman told officers an unknown man dressed in all black approached her, pulled out a sharp object, and attacked her before running away.

She suffered cuts to her temple and left forearm, police said. Chicago Fire Department paramedics treated her at the scene before taking her to Saint Francis Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody as of Wednesday morning. Area Three detectives are investigating.