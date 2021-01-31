Woman carjacked at Grand Crossing gas station

A woman was carjacked Saturday night in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a 2005 Honda Odyssey about 11 p.m. at a gas station in the 7600 block of South Harvard Street when a male armed with a handgun jumped in the driver’s seat and drove off, Chicago police said.

He drove the woman to the 7600 block of South Eggleston Avenue and told her to get out of the vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.