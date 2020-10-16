Woman charged in connection to viral video of puppy being kicked

article

Houston police say a woman has been arrested in connection to a viral video that showed a puppy being kicked and hit.

Jaymeshia Trenay Vigne, 20, is charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal.

Police say Vigne’s son was attacked and knocked to the ground by a stray dog, before the dog jumped into her car.

According to HPD, Vigne was questioned by investigators and admitted to hitting and kicking the dog because she was upset her son had been attacked and was trying to get the dog out of her car.

The dog that was seen being kicked in a viral video has been located. (Credit: Houston SPCA)

Someone in a crowd that had gathered around the car filmed the incident and posted it to social media.

HPD’s Livestock and Animal Cruelty Unit learned of the video and opened an investigation.

On Thursday, Houston police and members of the Houston SPCA’s Animal Cruelty Team were in southeast Houston passing out flyers and speaking to residents while searching for the dog.

The Houston SPCA and Houston police located the dog in southeast Houston. (Credit: Houston SPCA)

The Houston SPCA said a good Samaritan, who said she was caring for the dog, saw one of the flyers and turned him in.

The dog, which was determined to be less than a year old, is now in the care of the Houston SPCA.

