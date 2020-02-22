Woman charged with pot-related felony after crash injures two Chicago police officers

article

A woman was charged with a pot-related felony for her role in a crash that injured two Chicago police officers Thursday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Darashay Mahomes, 22, faces one count of delivering between 30 and 500 grams of cannabis, Chicago police said.

Mahomes was allegedly in a Dodge Challenger that reversed into an unmarked squad car about 8:40 p.m. after trying to flee officers in the 1200 block of East 75th Street, police said.

Five people were injured in the crash, including two officers who were hospitalized in fair condition, police said.

Charges are still pending against another suspect, police said. One passenger in the vehicle was released without charges.