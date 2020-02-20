2 Chicago cops among 5 injured in Grand Crossing crash

article

Five people, including two police officers, were injured in a crash Thursday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Paramedics were called about 8:50 p.m. to the 7500 block of South Chicago Avenue for reports of a collision, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

According to Chicago police, officers in an unmarked squad car tried to pull a vehicle over and the driver sped off. The officers were following the vehicle when the driver reversed at a high rate of speed and struck the unmarked squad car.

Two officers were taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said. Three males in the other vehicle were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Fire officials said the people injured had their conditions stabilized at a hospital.