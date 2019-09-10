Woman critically hurt inside Englewood home by stray bullet after man shot outside

A woman was critically injured inside an Englewood home Tuesday when she was hit by stray gunfire in a shooting that also wounded a man outside.

The 21-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk at 12:49 p.m. in front of a house in the 7300 block of South Wolcott Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and two males inside started shooting, according to Chicago police.

He was hit in the abdomen and back, police said. The woman inside the house was hit in the head by a bullet that came through the front window.

They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the woman was in critical condition and the man was stabilized, police said.

The white car drove away at a high speed past a responding officer who heard the gunfire from about a block away, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area South detectives investigate.