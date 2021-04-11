Woman critically wounded in Park Manor shooting

A 22-year-old woman was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 8:50 p.m., she was standing outside in the 7100 block of South State Street, when she was approached by two males who pulled out weapons and fired shots at her, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the arm and stomach, police said. The woman was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.