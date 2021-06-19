Woman dies after fire breaks out in her bedroom in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A woman died in a house fire early Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side.
The 40-year-old died after a fire broke out in her bedroom about 1 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 59th Street, Chicago police said.
It was believed the cause of the fire was smoking material that was left unattended, police said.
A 13-year-old gorl and an elderly man were able to leave the building unharmed, police said.
No one else was injured.