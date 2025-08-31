Woman fatally shot during argument in Pullman: police

The Brief A 26-year-old woman was fatally shot in the chest Sunday evening during an altercation in the 13200 block of South Ellis Avenue in Pullman. Police said the victim was arguing with a known offender who pulled out a handgun and opened fire around 7:28 p.m. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she died; no arrests have been made as Area Detectives investigate.



A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed after an altercation became violent on Sunday in Pullman.

What we know:

Around 7:28 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was in a verbal altercation with a known offender in the 13200 block of S. Ellis.

The offender pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the victim. She was struck in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she died.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.