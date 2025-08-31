Woman fatally shot during argument in Pullman: police
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed after an altercation became violent on Sunday in Pullman.
What we know:
Around 7:28 p.m., a 26-year-old woman was in a verbal altercation with a known offender in the 13200 block of S. Ellis.
The offender pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the victim. She was struck in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she died.
No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.