Woman fatally shot in attempted home invasion in Ravenswood Manor

A 27-year-old woman was fatally shot while trying to fend off someone breaking into an apartment Monday in Ravenswood Manor on the Northwest Side.

Stephanie Brooks and a friend were inside the home about 9:32 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Francisco Avenue when they heard a knock at the door, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A male wearing all black with a ski mask tried to force his way in after they answered the door. Brooks was shot in the chest as she tried to close the door, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.