Woman fights off kidnapping attempt in South Chicago

Police are warning the public after an attempted kidnapping was reported Sunday in South Chicago.

A male wearing a blue hoodie and dark jeans got out of a white SUV about 9:15 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Baltimore Avenue and approached a 23-year-old woman, Chicago police said in an alert. He brandished a knife and demanded she get in the car.

The man grabbed the woman by her hair and tried pulling her into the vehicle, police said. She kicked him in the groin and ran away. He chased her on foot as she called 911.

A bystander walking by was able to help the woman, and the man drove away, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.