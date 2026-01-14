Woman forced into alley, sexually assaulted in Humboldt Park

The Brief Chicago police are warning Humboldt Park residents after a woman was sexually assaulted Monday afternoon. Police say a man forced the woman into an alley in the 1400 block of North Lawndale Avenue and attacked her. Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Chicago police are warning Humboldt Park residents after a woman was dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted on Monday.

What we know:

The assault happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Lawndale Avenue, according to a CPD community alert.

A man approached the woman on the sidewalk and forcibly pushed her into a nearby alley where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black man between 25-35 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10, and weighing roughly 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, dark-colored pants which were possibly ripped jeans, black shoes and a dark-colored beanie.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip here and use reference number JK112843.