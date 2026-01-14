Expand / Collapse search

Woman forced into alley, sexually assaulted in Humboldt Park

By Will Hager
Published  January 14, 2026 7:18am CST
Humboldt Park
The Brief

    • Chicago police are warning Humboldt Park residents after a woman was sexually assaulted Monday afternoon. 
    • Police say a man forced the woman into an alley in the 1400 block of North Lawndale Avenue and attacked her. 
    • Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Humboldt Park residents after a woman was dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted on Monday.

What we know:

The assault happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Lawndale Avenue, according to a CPD community alert.

A man approached the woman on the sidewalk and forcibly pushed her into a nearby alley where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspect was described as a Black man between 25-35 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10, and weighing roughly 170 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, dark-colored pants which were possibly ripped jeans, black shoes and a dark-colored beanie.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip here and use reference number JK112843.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

