Woman forced into alley, sexually assaulted in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Humboldt Park residents after a woman was dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted on Monday.
What we know:
The assault happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Lawndale Avenue, according to a CPD community alert.
A man approached the woman on the sidewalk and forcibly pushed her into a nearby alley where he sexually assaulted her, police said.
The suspect was described as a Black man between 25-35 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10, and weighing roughly 170 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, dark-colored pants which were possibly ripped jeans, black shoes and a dark-colored beanie.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip here and use reference number JK112843.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.