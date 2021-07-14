Woman found dead in Elgin residence, 2 children found unharmed

A woman was found dead and two children were found unharmed Monday night in Elgin.

At about 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lawrence Avenue and North Aldine Street for a report of a found child in the area, Elgin police said.

The officers learned that the child, who was unharmed, lived in the 300 block of Heine Avenue.

When officers responded to the above location, they found another child located in a residence, who was also unharmed.

Officers then located a woman inside the residence, who was deceased.

Authorities said the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Kane County Coroner's Office.

Detectives believe this is an isolated domestic related incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Division at 847-289-2600.

Those who would prefer to provide an anonymous tip can do so by calling 847-695-4195 or texting 847411 and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.

No further information was provided by police.