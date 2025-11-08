Woman found dead in Chicago house fire, police say

The Brief A woman was found dead in a South Side house fire on Saturday morning. Authorities did not identify the woman and an autopsy was scheduled to take place. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A woman was found dead in a house that was on fire on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning.

The house fire happened in the 5300 block of S. Calumet Avenue in Washington Park, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene around 5 a.m.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire and found the unidentified woman unresponsive. She died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Detectives were conducting a death investigation and autopsy results are pending.