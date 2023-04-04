Woman found dead in South Side Chicago home: police

A 35-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Around 9:53 a.m., police say the woman was discovered unresponsive inside a residence in the 5500 block of S. Lowe Ave.

According to police, the woman had sustained a gunshot wound to her chin. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting are currently unknown, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.