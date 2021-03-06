Woman grazed in Chatham shooting

A woman was grazed when her ex-boyfriend shot at her Friday in Chatham on the South Side.

The woman, 26, was arguing with her ex-boyfriend through the door of her home about 8:40 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue, Chicago police said.

When the woman refused to let the 27-year-old man in, he fired shots into the home, grazing her on the chest, police said.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

